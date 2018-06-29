Plateau again! Stop this progrom now

Share This





















It is unfortunate that human lives have become one per penny in this country. The rate at which neighbours now hack one another to death has become alarming.

There have been killings especially in the north-east by the Boko Haram insurgents, but the scale at which suspected herdsmen now hack men, women and children down in recent times deserves immediate attention by those in authorities.

From Benue to Taraba, from Kogi to Plateau and Nasarawa states, the story remains the same as incessant clashes between farmers and herders have dispatched scores to the great beyond.

Gory pictures being displayed on the social media of human beings hacked to death in their prime in the latest crisis in Plateau state call to question the humanity of the proponents of this dastardly act.

One wonders whether blood flows in their veins.

Though extreme violence had remarkably gone down in Plateau in the last few years, the latest killings indicated that the security agencies must have gone to sleep.

The question is: what happened to intelligence gathering by the security agencies? The massacre of that magnitude must have taken time for the perpetrators to plan before the eventual execution. How did they get those weapons?

In any case, it would not be out of place if the President considers the possibility of reorganizing the nation’s security apparatus as the country can not go into the 2019 general election with this pervading air of insecurity in the country. Something just must be done.

Aside this, comprehensive investigations should be conducted into the cause, course and consequences of the crisis with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book. Anything short of this would amount to impunity which has the capacity of breaking up the country.