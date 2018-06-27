Plateau killing has no religious coloration – Buhari

Share This





















•As Ciroma replaces Undie as police commissioner

From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that the recent attacks and killings that erupted in some parts of Plateau State over the weekend had no religious affiliation, noting that similar incidents had been happening in Zamfara State where hundreds were killed, calling on Nigerians to dissociate the conflicts from religion. He described the incident as a “bad one.”

President Buhari said, “People should not be looking at the recent Plateau crisis as religious because there are similar incidents in Zamfara State where such criminality took place.”

The President said this yesterday at a stakeholders meeting held at the state government house, Little Ryfield, when he visited the Plateau to sympathize with the people of the state over the recent conflict.

While condoling with the people of the state, the President assured that more effort would be put in place to ensure peace and harmony in the state and the country at large.

Buhari emphasized on the need of both religious and community leaders in the state to put their heads together to bringing lasting solution to the problem.

The president was accompanied by Chief of Air staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali; Minister of Interior, Abdurrahaman Danbazau; Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Minister of Information, Alh Lai Mohammed and the Governors of Kebbi and Niger states, Atiku Bagudu and Abubakar Sani Bello.

In his address, Governor Simon Bako Lalong said in spite of the Federal and state government’s effort to consolidate on peace on the Plateau, “Agents of destabilization are, however, hell bent on making nonsense of the success achieved in dealing with internal security threats to our corporate existence as a nation.

“Our State is a beneficiary of the several measures put in place; on your instruction, the Nigeria Police has established a new Mobile Police Squadron in the Southern Zone of the State, and the Nigeria Air Force has also established a Rescue Search and Combat Command at Kerang in the Central Senatorial District of Plateau State; all in bid to activate crises response time of the Security,” he added.

Meanwhile, a new Commissioner of Police to the Plateau State Police Command, Bala Ciroma, has assumed office yesterday following the recent attacks and killings that took place in the state.

Ciroma took over from Andei Undie, who was the former Plateau State CP.

DSP Tyope Mathias Terna, who is the Public Relation Officer of the sate command, disclosed the development in a press statement issued to journalists in Jos.

The statement reads in part: “New Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has assumed duty as commissioner of police, Plateau State command, Jos.”

According to the release, before his deployment to Jos Command, Ciroma was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) FCT Abuja, and one time Head of Operation, Economic and Financial Crime Commission.