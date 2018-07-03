Plateau killings: Prosecute Jang, others now, protesters demand

Share This





















•As curfew in 3 LGs is relaxed

By Stanley Onyekwere, Abuja

Protesters yesterday besieged the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, in Abuja, to demand the immediate prosecution of a former Governor of Plateau State and now a serving Senator, Jonah Jang and other Nigerians who have been indicted over the recent killings in three local government areas of Plateau state.

The protesters, otherwise called the Middle Belt Peace Network, said all those that have been arrested in connection with the killings in the state must be made to name those for whom they run errands.

The leader of the Network, Jayeola Mohammed, said it is imperative that President Muhammadu Buhari gives a marching order to security agencies to search upwards in the hierarchy of the killings.

“Our fellow good people of Nigeria, we express our heartfelt condolence on the loss of lives in our beloved state, even as we pray that such disaster no longer befalls our dear nation. The kind of loss recorded in the state in matter of hours should not be the case even in a declared war situation.

“It is encouraging that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration would not rest until the murderers and their sponsors are brought to justice. It is a promise we have vowed to hold Mr. President for, because of the sheer wantonness and mindlessness of the killing.

“Fulfillment of President Buhari’s promise will ensure that bloodthirsty demons behind this evil are no longer to operate in any part of country going forward.”

“However, we believe that to be able to bring perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book, it is time to do away with political correctness and go after the sponsors that are already known to law enforcement agencies.

Jayeola alleged that the network has uncovered plots by Senator Jang to extinguish the peace of Plateau State and replace same with anguish and despair.

“It must be regrettably pointed out that human life cannot and must not be devalued by making killing people part of a political game.

“To this end, we want to draw Mr. President’s attention to the culpability of the former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang in the recent outbreak of crisis in Plateau State.

“Senator Jang is embittered by the many court cases for which he is afraid he will end up in prison. It must be noted that these round killings only began after his predecessor, Senator Joshua Dariye, was sent to prison in spite of being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“While we appreciate the efforts being made to ensure that there is a stop to the killings in Plateau state and the perpetrators brought to book, a good start is to immediately arrest Senator Jang to assist law enforcement agencies with information on his role in the wanton waste of human life that was recorded in Plateau state. He would be useful in identifying other people that are stoking the fire of destruction.

“Those arrested in connection with the killings must be made to name those for whom they run errands for. It is imperative that Mr. President gives a marching order for security agencies to search upwards in the hierarchy of the killing.”

Commissioner of Police, Esa Ogbu, who received the protesters on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris urged them to assist the Nigeria Police Force and other security stakeholders with information that will help them in discovering persons or group of persons responsible for causing mayhem in the country.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to be law abiding and continue to intensify prayers for sustained peace in the country.

Meanwhile, the Plateau state government has relaxed the dusk-to-dawn curfew from 10:00 pm to 6:00am.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr. Rufuce Bature who said that the relaxation was to take effect from Monday (yesterday).

According to Bature, “In view of the relative peace and calm that is gradually returning to Jos South, Barikin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of the state, the Plateau State Governor, Barrister Simon Lalong, has approved the relaxation of the earlier dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the areas from 10:00pm to 6: 00am, with effect from Monday, (Yesterday) 2nd July, 2018.

The statement, however, called on all and sundry to go about their legitimate activities, without fear of molestation, asking the people in the state to report any suspicious movement to the law enforcement agencies.