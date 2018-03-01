Plateau lifts ban on keke NAPEP operations

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

The Plateau State Government has Today lifted an earlier suspension of the operations of try circles in Jos-Bukuru metropolis with effect from Friday.

This was contained in a press release by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Rufus Bature.

The release reads; “After careful re-appraisal and consideration of the plight of the public, the State Government is hereby lifting the earlier suspension on the operations of Trycircles operators (KEKE NAPEP) with effect from 1st Match, 2018,” .

It said after the ugly incident of Monday that warranted for the suspension, the Government and union officials have met and deliberated on the issues raised.