Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue hold talks on restructuring

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The committee constituted by the national body of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to look into the position of the states Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue on ” restructuring or true federalism” has yesterday held a public hearing in Jos.

The public hearing which held at the Hill Station Hotel was headed by Governor Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa state.

In their individual presentation and position on the matter, the Benue state government through its representative, Barrister Omale Omale, who is the state APC legal adviser, supported among others; local government autonomy, power sharing in both federal and state government and devolution of power.

Nasarawa state representative, Philip Tatari Shekwo, said the state didn’t support the inclusion of power sharing in the constitution, creation of new states but called for devolution of power and local government autonomy.

However, the Plateau state government through its representative, Director Research and Documentation, John Wade , supported federalism, devolution of power, presidential system of government but didn’t support secession.

In his closing remark Governor Almakura urged stakeholders on to be mindful of constitutional amendment critically and called for national unity.

Almakura called for a unicameral system of government because it is less expensive than the present bicameral.