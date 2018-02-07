Poison kills one, harms three children in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho Dutse

The Jigawa state Police Command has announced the death of eleven years old Shehu Abubakar as a result of eating poisonous Cassava in Kudanci quarters area of Kiyawa local government in Jigawa state.

Jigawa state Police Command Public Relations Officer SP Audu Jinjiri confirmed the incident while speaking to newsmen in Dutse yesterday.

He explained that, the tragic incident happened when the boys bought a poisonous cassava in market to quench their hunger at Kudanci quarters in Shiwarin ward of Kiyawa Local Government Area.

According to him, the deceased died instantly while the remaining three, a 13 years old Audu Garba, 10 years old Adamu Gambo and 7 years Old Bashir Garba are still in hospital receiving treatment.

“It was on Friday 02 day of February 2018 that police got information that four boys of the same family were suffering from serious stomach pain as a result of eating poisonous cassava and are struggling for their lives,” he said.

He added that “on getting the information, without waste of time, our men rushed them to the hospital for medical attention but unfortunately on reaching hospital one died and the other three are still alive and getting medical attention”.

Jinjiri noted that the police are making investigation to identify where they bought the cassava in order to address the problem.

He therefore cautioned cassava sellers to differentiate between mature cassava and free mature which is poisonous and dangerous to human lives.