Police arrest 10 for smuggling migrants to Britain

Belgian police carried out a major operation targeting a gang that

trafficked people to Britain, arresting 10 alleged smugglers and

finding 27 migrants, police said Thursday.

Police made the arrests on Wednesday in a raid on a motorway parking

lot in the small western town of Wetteren and in a number of house

searches.

“Belgium is a transit country for migrants who want to travel to the

United Kingdom. Trucks are often used as a means of transport, with or

without the knowledge of the driver,” Brussels police said in a

statement.

It said the gang members were “mainly of black African origin” and

exclusively used the motorway parking lot in Wetteren, around 40 km

(25 miles) northwest of Brussels, to smuggle the migrants, who

included women, children and babies.

Most of the 27 migrants were from Eritrea, Sudan and Ethiopia, the

statement said.

The operation comes after a police chief in Belgium’s Dutch-speaking

Flanders region said his officers were now waving through migrants

trying to reach Britain illegally.

Wim Pieteraerens, chief of police in Kruibeke, was quoted by De

Standaard newspaper as saying said that “basic police care was

compromised” because of the amount of resources they spent dealing

with migrants.

“Moreover, we have very little impact because up to 99 percent of the

arrested people were released by the immigration department,” he

added.(AFP)