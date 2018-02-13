Police arrest 3 women over child theft in Delta

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

The Police detectives in Agbor Police Division in Delta State, have arrested three women (names withheld) for allegedly stealing a 2-month old baby in the area.

The Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said they were arrested in their attempt to ferry their victim to Lagos where an already made buyer was waiting for them.

Mr. Aniamaka explained that nemesis caught up with the suspects when trouble on who among them will take the child to Lagos, adding that as argument lasted, neighbours informed the police who then swung into action to arrest them in their hideout.

The police maker disclosed that the suspects upon interrogation, confessed to the sin, claiming that they were looking for money to pay their outstanding bills, adding that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, a middle aged woman (name withheld) who under unsuspecting operations as insane along DSC road Ovwian Junction, Udu Local Government of the state was on Thursday caught with human parts in her make-shift house in the area.

The Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew who confirmed the incident, said “area boys in collaboration with security agents arrested the suspect who currently is helping the police for investigation