Police arrest 5 over illicit drugs in Kebbi

From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a five man syndicate described as illicit drugs peddlers.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at the police headquaters, the State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim M. Kabiru said the arrest was based on the activities of his command who are on patrol team when his men smashed a syndicates of drug peddlers in possession of 18 cartons of Diasaparm drugs and another 3 cartons of Tramadol tablets.

CP Kabiru explained that this tipoff however led to the arrest of one Abdulwahab Salihu of Yauri town with 3 cartons of the said Tramadol tablets, while the five men in possession of 18 carton of Diasaparm whose names were giving as Charles Ajamma, John Igwello, Osita Nneli, Emmanuel Ohamchi and Ibuka Onyema were arrested.

He explained further that investigation was still ongoing adding that as soon as preliminary investigation is completed, the Suspects and the exhibits will be transferred to NDLEA for further investigation.

The police boss stated that to ensure a hitch free Eid-el- Kabir celebration, the command has deployed 2,557 Police Personnel to all worship places, which includes the conventional Police, Police Mobile Force, Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) and Traffic Warden to ensure adequate security.