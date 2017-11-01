Police arrest burglar of Senator Nwaoboshi’s house

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

The Delta State Police Command, with effective collaboration of the IGP’s Intelligence Response Team yesterday arrested one Emeka Ezeonyi ‘m’, aged 18yrs old, for his involvement in a series of burglaries and stealing cases in the residences of many identified prominent personalities in Asaba, Owerri, Makurdi and Enugu metropolis.

The suspect, who hails from Umuchu village, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State has confessed that he was responsible for the burglary and stealing of phones, laptops and cash in the Asaba residence of Senator Nwaoboshi and many others which occurred recently in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, Zanna Ibrahim while commending the officers who effected the arrest, has expressed delight that the police have once again through effective deployment of tactical intelligence effected the arrest of a budding notorious criminal.