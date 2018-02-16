Police arrest man with fake dollars in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 20 suspects among them one Mustapha Auwalu in possession of seventy three (73) pieces of fake American Dollars,

Parading the suspect before newsmen in Bauchi Police Public Relations Officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said the suspect was arrested by Police attached to Gumau Division in Toro Local Government Area of the state

Kamal said the suspect confessed that the currencies were fake and is also volunteering useful information that are assisting the Police in the investigation.

He said the command arrested four robbery and kidnapping gang and explained that the gang stormed the residence of one Dr. Abubakar Gambo “m” 40yrs of Liman Katagum of Bauchi LGA robbed him of the cash sum of three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N350,000:00), thereafter kidnapped him to Zungur Forest and kept him hostage for three (3) days before he managed to escaped. The syndicate also robbed one Usman Adamu of his Boxer Motorcycle and other valuables.

The Police spokesman said Following a discreet investigation by the operatives attached to Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad/Anti-Kidnapping (FSARS/AKU) the four suspects were arrested in connection with case.

He gave their names as. Idris Haruna “m” 27yrs,. Hassan Adamu “m” 30yrs, . Abubakar Jabbo “m” 20yrs,

and . Salisu Umar aka Babangida “m” 32yrs, Both suspects confessed to the crime and are cooperating with Police in the investigation.

Kamal said operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) while on surveillance patrol around Yelwa/Rafin Zurfi areas of Bauchi LGA, arrested one Abdullah Buhari ‘m’ 24yrs and Abubakar Aliyu 26yrs m all of Zoo Road, Kano, the suspects specialized in tricking unsuspected passersby and dispossessed them of their valuables.

Kamal said all cases mentioned above are under investigation and will soon be charged be charge to court for prosecution and thank the public for their continuous support and cooperation in its quest to rid the State of crime and criminality.