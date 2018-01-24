Police arrest, release Oby Ezekwesili, others

Share This





















By Johnson John

The Abuja Police command yesterday arrested and released the former Minister of Education and convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili and seven other members of the group.

Speaking after her release, Mrs. Ezekwesiki said no reason was given by the police for her arrest along with seven other members of her group, including Aisha Yesufu, a known critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Although there were reports that her arrest was not unconnected with the activities of the group.

In a series of tweets after her release, the former minister said the Abuja Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar Bello, who ordered their release did not state why they were detained.

“Without stating the reason for our arrest and detention, Commissioner of Police at the FCT Command, CP Bello has asked us to be let out of their station,” she tweeted.