Police charge 60 pro-Biafra suspects with terrorism

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asabas

The Police in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta have arraigned sixty suspected pro-Biafra members and cultists for alleged unlawful assembly in the community.

The suspects were said to have allegedly assembled for a meeting in the community on Tuesday when the Police acted on a tip off and arrested them in their hideout.

They were however, arraigned yesterday at the Ogwashi-Uku Magistrate Court for four count charges which bothered on illegal assembly, cultism, and others punishable under the new anti-cultism and terrorism law of Delta State 2016 recently signed into law by the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Upon the charges read before the accused, the presiding magistrate of the court, Chief Magistrate Saduna Aninie with the Charge Suit No: M/O/C/2017, said the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the case and directed the case file be transferred to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and remanded the accused persons to prison custody.

It was reliably gathered that the accused persons were raided in their hideout in a popular hotel (name withheld) in the community where they were allegedly holding in unlawful meeting with the combined of efforts of the military men and the police detectives in the community.

But the Police Image Maker in the State, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka confirmed that the raid was carried in the community (Ogwashi-Uku), Ibusa and some communities in Ndokwa axis.

He, however, called on members of the public to always provide useful information to the police that will help to rid-off the black spots across the state, disclosing that the police were on the trail of the group members who have allegedly resorted to the braking down of law and order in the state.

In another development, authorities of the Delta State owned University Abraka (Delsu) has withdrawn the admission of six students of the school for alleged forgery of their school certificate.

The affected students, the vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Victor Peretomode confirmed were earlier admitted into the department of Anatomy, adding some of them includes Nmoye Evans (CFB/12/13/211542) Okpara Ugichi Chisom (CFB/209675) and others.

He said they were withdrawn twice from the University 2013/2014 academic session, but still parade themselves as students, worst still, paying their school fees, registering their courses and writing examination every semester as bonafide students.

Meanwhile, the senate of the University at its 148th regular meeting held on October 11, 2016, approved the withdrawal of the degree results/certificate issued to one Nwani Fidelis Ikechukwu with matriculation number (FMS/01/02/47632/) of the department of Accounting, Banking and Finance, Prof. Victor Peretomode, the Vice Chancellor of the University who confirmed the certificate withdrawn to our reporter, called on the management of Heritage Bank.