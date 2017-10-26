Police confirm 8 soldiers, civilian killed in Yobe attack

Share This





















By Johnson John

Yobe state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulmaliki Sumonu has confirmed nine persons dead from Boko Haram attack on Sasawa village in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state.

The attack as he disclosed to newsmen on the military outpost has led to the death of eight military officers and a civilian, making the number of dead persons nine.

The police commissioner said the attack is the fourth massive one by Boko Haram on the Sasawa village which has been a problematic area for the police which the military was on operation before the attack.

“The attack happened on Tuesday night. We are still working on the full details.”

He also said the attack came after a long time of relative peace enjoyed across the state. Most people displaced by the insurgency had returned to their communities and engaged in agricultural activities ti boost the resettlement and rehabilitation before the unfortunate incident.

Recall that the Police boss had said on Wednesday that they were still working on the details of the attack.