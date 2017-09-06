Police confirm kidnap of officers in Zamfara, say no DPO among them

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the Zamfara state Police Command, DSP Shehu Muhammad, has confirmed the kidnap of three police officers in the command, but refuted reports that a District Police Officer, DPO was among those kidnapped.

He said, there is no DPO among the missing officers as Keta has only a Police outpost operating under Tsafe local government area.

Shehu who could not be reached for comment yesterday, said; “The unidentified gunmen of course have overpowered few number of men on duty at the outpost, but the Command has already embarked upon rescue mission of the missing officers, while on the other hand, normalcy has returned in the area.”

Peoples Daily had reported yesterday that a dangerous group of gunmen had kidnapped a District Police Officer and three other officers in Zanfara.

The gunmen were said to have allegedly carted away weapons in custody of Police Divisional Headquarters in Keta town of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

Speaking with Peoples Daily, a survivor from neighbouring Kwarin Ganuwa, who simply identified himself as Malam Muhammadu narrated that, about a hundred number of well armed bandits invaded Kwarin Ganuwa village allegedly with the mission to kidnap the district head who sneaked down to nearby bush and hide but, they were only lucky to seized multitude number of handsets.