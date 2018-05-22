Police confirm ritual killing in Jos

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Jos, the Plateau state capital was yesterday engulfed with protests following the discovery of a corpse at Farin Gada Market.

Our correspondent reports the discovery of the corpse sparked tension almost everywhere within the city following protests by handlooms who destroyed many vehicles in the area.

Mr Chidi Okoh, a resident of the area stated that, “we woke up this morning and found the dead body of the child with his eyes and private part removed and the body’s was abandoned here.”

The Plateau state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Mathias Terna who confirmed the incident said, “early hours of this morning I got a report that a corpse was lying behind Tomato Market.

“We quickly came in and evacuated the corpse and on observation we realized that tension was brewing in the area.

“Our men were quickly detailed to curtail the situation and the situation is perfectly under control, ” he added.

He further advised the peace loving people of Plateau State to go on with their normal activities, saying “be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.”