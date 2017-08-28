Police declare senator as deserter

Share This





















The Nigeria Police Force has declared a senator, Isah Misau, as a deserter from the force.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Mr. Misau, had in an interview granted to a newspaper published on August 10, alleged that police officers pay bribe for special promotion.

The lawmaker had also accused the Inspector-General of Police of embezzling N10 billion monthly Internally Generated Revenue and taking bribe to post Commissioners of Police to State Commands.

The Force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Sunday, said Mr. Misau deserted the force on September 24, 2010.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby declares DSP Mohammed Isah Hamman (Sen. Isah Hamman Misau) a deserter from the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Force will definitely take appropriate action in this circumstance as it has to do with a deserter under the Police Act and Regulations,” Mr. Moshood said.

He said that Mr. Misau deserted the force when he was redeployed to Niger Command where he refused to report for duty.

He said that under the Act, the Criminal Code and Penal Code treat a deserter as a suspected criminal under the law.

“All other security agencies in the country are equally implored to assist the Nigeria Police Force in this regard,” he said.

He said that the retirement letter Mr. Misau presented to journalists recently was forged and dubiously obtained.

The Force spokesman said that Mr. Misau perpetuated an act of impersonation by acknowledging the receipt of the suspected forged retirement letter, as a Deputy Commissioner of police instead of his actual rank of DSP.

Mr. Moshood added that the letter dated March 5, 2014, four years after Misau with AP No. 57300 deserted the force was being investigated by the force.

“AP No. 57300 DSP Mohammed Isah Hamman is still a police officer and not regarded as a Senator by the Nigeria Police Force.

“The retirement letter he is parading is a suspected forged document under investigation.

“It is on record for the public and the media to verify that, as AP No. 57300 DSP Mohammed Isa Hamman was being wanted as a deserter, he contested and lost the Bauchi Central Senatorial seat in 2011 under the then Action Congress of Nigeria.

“This is a clear element and criminal liability of fraud and impersonation, because under the law you cannot be a police officer and still stand for election,” he said.

The spokesman advised members of the public to disregard all the allegations against the I-G and the Force by Mr. Misau.

He said that considering all the above, the Force was compelled to seek the prompt consideration of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges to prevail on him to return to the Force.

Efforts to get the reaction of Mr. Misau proved abortive as calls and SMS to his cell phone were not responded to.(NAN)