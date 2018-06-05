Police denies reigning terror in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

The Zamfara state Police Command has disputed a report by one of the national dailies (not Peoples Daily) that, nasty actions including merciless killings of innocent lives played by agents of terror have become common in Zamfara state.

Reacting to the controversial report published by the embattled medium on June 3, 2018 which was captioned ‘Reign of Terror in Zamfara’, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Shehu Muhammad said, the publication was a calculated crusade to cause fear and panic, apprehension in the minds of good people of the state.

The statement further said that, the crime fighting methodologies and strategies embarked upon by the Command have been effectively put in place across the 14 local government councils of the state as all security agencies have jointly become committed in effort to make the state peaceful.

It also called on the general public to disregard the report and remain vigilante and cooperative as usual in formidable moves by the state government and active security agencies with a view to make the state a paradise for investors.

“The Command is drawing the attention of the general public to, continue giving support and cooperation to the Police and sister agencies across the state, so that “Together we fight crime activities to end in the state,” the statement added.