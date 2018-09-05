Police deny raid on Edwin Clark’s house

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Police has denied raid on the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The Police in a statement issued yesterday by its Spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood said the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was not aware of the raid which was published in a national daily, not Peoples Daily.

“The Force wishes to categorically state that, the Inspector General of Police is not aware and did not order the raid of the residence of the Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark as claimed by the writer of the story.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police has directed the detention and investigation of the Four (4) Police personnel and the informant involved. The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public.”

There were reports yesterday that the Police raided the Abuja residence of Elder statesman, Edwin Clark in search of arms.

The officers stormed his residence at about 12:30 pm in two police vans in search of weapons.

However, no weapons were found at the end of their search, according to reports.

Clark has however, described the raid as embarrassing, adding that he will take the matter up legally.