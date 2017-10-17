Police DPO, orderly, driver kidnapped in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

A Divisional Police Officer, DPO Mr Amos Aliyu, his driver, orderly and a businessman have been kidnapped by yet unknown armed persons in Niger state

According to findings, the incident reportedly took place on Sunday evening.

The DPO and his men, all in one vehicle were said to be returning to Sarkin-pawa the headquarters of Munya local government area when they ran into the kidnappers along Mangoro Zagzaga, a few kilometers to Sakinpawa.

The kidnappers were said to be perfecting the kidnap of a businessman when the police team ran into them.

The policemen tried to rescue the businessman but were overpowered by the kidnappers resulting in their being taken away by the kidnappers.

It was learnt that, since their abduction, the kidnappers had not made contact with either the Niger state police command or the family of the businessman.

Efforts to get the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Agbolahor to confirm the incident was abortive as at press time.

However, a former legislator from the area when contacted on phone, confirmed the story on condition of anonymity.

The politician said he had received the report from his constituency and passed the information to the relevant authorities.