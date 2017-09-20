Police foil kidnap attempt in Kaduna, rescue 2 teenagers

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Kaduna state Police Command has foiled a kidnap operation, 48 hours after a Kaduna based businessman , Alhaji Sherif Abida Yazid was shot dead by kidnappers along Kaduna Abuja expressway.

The Police Public Relation Officer Kaduna state Command ASP Aliyu Mukhtar disclosed this while speaking to Peoples Daily in Kaduna yesterday.

According to Aliyu, the kidnappers invaded the residence of the former Chairman of the vigilante group in Shika. Town Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mustapha Ghali.

The kidnappers according to him laid siege on the property and later forcefully abducted Alhaji Ghali and two of his daughters.

However, the Police Special Response Squad stormed the area and engaged the kidnapers in fierce gun duel which resulted in said Alhaji Ghali and two Police Officers sustained injury.

He added that the vigilante chairman latter died in an hospital while receiving treatment.

According to Aliyu, when the kidnappers could not withstand the firing power of the Police, they abandoned the two daughters and flee inside the bush.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh has ordered a re-enforcement of police personnel to the area to comb the forest in order to arrest the fleeing bandits

“It is very sad that during the cross firing Alhaji Ghali was hit and pronounced dead at ABU Teaching Hospital Shika, where he was rushed to for Medical attention.

“Some of our policemen also sustained injury and are also undergoing treatment at the Shika General Hospital.

“We are on the trail of the fleeing bandits and we shall bring them to justice very soon”, he said.

ASP Mukhtar also revealed that the kidnapped wife of a Kaduna based businessman, Hajiya Jamila Sheriff Abadeh Yazid has been rescued and currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Kaduna for the psychological trauma she suffered during her captive