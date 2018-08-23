Police kick, as Kebbi guber aspirant bemoans removal of bill boards

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Alhaji Ibrahim Mera has accused the security agencies of allegedly conniving with the state government in destroying their campaign bill boards across the state.

He stated this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen through his Campaign Manager, Hon. Abubakar Musa Dan Malik.

He lamented over the alleged ugly act by the security men in the state.

He explained further that last week some of their bill boards in Arugungu, Yauri, Augie and some other parts of the state were attacked by the government supporters which the security agencies refused to act about rather denied the information by accusing their supporters.

“We are ready to contest along with this present Governor in the same party (APC) at the primary and I assured you we are going to defeat him,” he added.

He urged their supporters to, however, remain calm and not to take the law into their hands.

correspondent recalls that Mera who is a retired custom comptroller and a younger brother to the Emir of Arugungu has declared his intention to join the governorship race under the APC. When contacted, the Police Public Relation (PPRO) ASP Suleiman Yusuf denied the allegations saying that none of the security agencies has hand on it and they are not even aware of the issue.

He explained further that the only little knowledge he knew about such incident is the Urban Development Authority (KUDA) that are demolishing some places.

When contacted on phone while confirming the incident, the General Manager Kebbi State Urban Development Authority Alhaji Jika Mallami said that the issue is not peculiar to the only party candidate even a business men that fix or put a Bill Board without the knowledge of the KUDA they usually removed it. “you most come to them and get permission before putting a Bill Board if not they would remove it.