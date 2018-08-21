Police nab 6 cable thieves in Delta

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

The police detectives attached to the “A” Division police station Division in Asaba Delta State have arrested six persons suspected to have stolen some cable wires at the newly constructed Keshi Asaba township stadium.

It was gathered that the suspects, among others recently broke into the stadium’s premises during nightfall with the alleged connivance of insiders to remove cable wires left for the completion of some of the jobs at the stadium.

The value of the stolen property as estimated , are worth N400 million, a situation the stadium authorities reported to the police at the “A” Division for investigation. A staff of the stadium who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity said: “works are still going on at the stadium, the cables are still very useful, they are to be used under ground at the stadium, the thieves were aided by insiders, and now they have been arrested, they will face the music.”

Unconfirmed sources, however, said that since the stadium had become beehive of activities after the official opening by the state government, thieves have allegedly been frequenting the complex, and had not succeeded until recently.

Police at the “A” Division who arrested the suspects, but spoke under the condition of anonymity said: “we cannot speak on the issue, go and confirm from the PPRO”.

At the PPRO’s office, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state DSP Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said: “the suspects are being detained for further investigation”, adding that they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.