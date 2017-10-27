Police nab notorious kidnapper in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnapper, Isa Suleiman of Saminaka in Lere Local Government Area of the state for allegedly terrorizing Lere, Saminaka and Pambegwa axis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mukhtar Aliyu disclosed while speaking to Peoples Daily in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, based on intelligent report the police stormed the kidnapper’s den located in Agaji village in Saminaka where they arrested the suspect.

ASP Aliyu added that the arrest of the suspect and five others is a breakthrough in the fight against kidnappings in the state because the suspect is on the wanted list of Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Special Tactical Squad (STS). He said the suspect is currently undergoing interrogation and efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing members of his gang.

Similarly, the police thwarted an armed robbery operation at Gwargwarji village along the Kaduna – Zaria expressway. According to ASP Aliyu, in the wee hours of 22nd October, a distress call was received by the police that some armed robbers have mounted a roadblock at the village robbing passengers of their belongings.

He added that the police dispersed Special Response Squad to the spot and upon sighting the police, the robbers took to their heels but the police gave them a chase and later arrested their leader, one Friday Ugboja (47 years) who later led the police to the arrest of his four accomplices.

“We recovered from them AK47 rifle with 2 Magazines, 24 life ammunitions, 2 pump action guns with 20 life Cartridges, cutlasses, sticks and assorted charms.

“Investigation is ongoing to ensure that other suspects are nabbed. I wish to express that Kaduna State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abeh Agyole is working round the clock to ensure that crimes is reduced to the minimal. I am also calling on members of the general public to avail the Command with information that will make Kaduna a crime free state,” he said.