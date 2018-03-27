Police nab woman who hired hoodlums to kill husband

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

A 45-year old business woman identified as Beatrice Okolie Pere in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State has allegedly hired hoodlums to kill her husband, and her aged mother in law in the area.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa who confirmed the act of the business woman to journalists in Asaba, disclosed that the woman was currently helping the police at the State CID, added that upon interrogation, the woman who hails from Ayakoromo, confessed to the crime.

The Police boss said that the suspects allegedly paid hire assassins N200, 000 to assassinate her husband, and his aged mother in law for alleged support for her son to marry second wife, adding that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation. It was gathered that the mother and the son were trailed to Obudu creek in Ayakoromo community where they had gone fishing, and were killed by the suspects.

The police further disclosed that after the alleged murder of the victims, the police swung into action and arrest one Ikechukwu for armed robbery. In another case, but in the course of interrogation, the suspect was identified as one of the killers of the victims after he allegedly confessed to the crime, adding that efforts were on top gear to arrest the principal suspect.

Meanwhile, residents of Oghara and Koko communities have cried out over the alleged abandoned NDDC projects in the areas.

They claimed that NDDC had last year 2017 awarded the contracts of electrification of a section of Koko warri North Local Government, and Western Delta University in Oghara to a contracting firm, in come electrix, alleging that the firm did a shoddy job, especially on the teaching hospital line, and disappeared from the site for no reasons and duped spokesperson for both communities, Stanley koyide Futughe, said that the contractor only laid electric poles up to Western Delta University in Oghara before disappearing from the project site, and called on relevant authorities to wade into the situation with a view to bringing the contractors to book.