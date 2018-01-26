Police parade father for killing 5- day old son

Share This





















From Ahmed Kaigama Bauchi

The Bauchi state Police Command has paraded one Habibu Bala of Ningi Local Government Area of the state for allegedly killing his five days old baby.

Also paraded was a 17 years old Nuhu Bulus who killed his 65 years old father

The suspects were paraded among other suspects at Police Headquarters in Bauchi yesterday.

Habibu, the father of 5-day old baby, said he committed the deadly act because of lack of money to organize naming ceremony.

Bala said, “ I killed my new baby because I don’t have money to organize naming ceremony but I regret killing him”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police Command DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar while parading the suspects said, “on 21st January, 2018 the suspect’s brother one Musa Bala reported at the Ningi Police Station that on the same date at about 2:30pm his younger brother used an insecticide known as ‘piya piya ‘ and poisoned his son by administering the chemical into the baby’s mouth.

“As a result the baby became unconscious; he was later taken to Ningi General Hospital where the medical doctor certified him dead.”

In a related development, 17 years old Nuhu Bulus of Toro Local Government Area of the state was also arrested for allegedly killing his 65 years old father.

The PPRO said, “ on 17th January this year, one Samaila Bulus and Musa Bulus both of whom reside at Boloji Ward, Toro Local Government reported at Toro Police Station that on the same date at about 9:30pm, they left their 65 years old father, one Bulus Azi with their younger brother, one Nuhu Bulus, 17 but discovered on their return that the boy inflicted serious injuries on the father.

Abubakar said, the suspect hit the man severally with local pots and woods in the house which led to his death after being rushed to hospital by the other offspring.

In an interview with newsmen, Nuhu Bulus said he was provoked by his father’s strange behavior.

He said, “I killed my father because he provoked me with his strange behavior which led to a misunderstanding between us.

“I took a local port of water and broke it on my father’s head, then discovered myself in the police cell”

He added that he was under the influence of hard drugs when he committed the offense.