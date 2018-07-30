Police parade suspected kidnappers of ex-army officer in Benin

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Police in Benin have killed a member of a gang of notorious highway robbers.

The hoodlums were alleged to have blocked the road and robbed commuters of valuable items before engaging police operatives in gun duel on Benin-Lagos Expressway on Saturday night.

A police source said the hoodlum had been arrested and jailed over ten years ago for related offences.

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, said his men received a distressed call that the armed men had blocked the road and responded to the incident.

He also paraded the suspected kidnappers of retired Major Stephen Omoigui who was alleged to have abducted alongside his sales girl in Benin City.

The kidnappers were among the 47 suspects who were arrested for offenses ranging from murder, armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism and paraded by the command on Sunday in Benin.

Briefing newsmen on the arrest of Kenneth Okafor, 35, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kokumo Johnson said the suspect abducted his victims along Benin-Lagos Express way by Iguosa Community, in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect, Kenneth, was an ex-convict who was released from the prison in April 2018.

He said the Police was able to arrest the suspect through a high-tech investigation put in place by the command.

The Commissioner of Police also paraded a four man gang of armed robbers who specialized in rapping and dis-possessing passengers of the their belongings.

The suspects are Jerry Ogiagbe, 22, Francis Paul, 20, David Oghenebrozie and other still at large.

Speaking on the level of his involvement, leader of the gang, David Oghenebrozie, 20, said they killed one of their victims who wanted to wrestle gun with one of their members and buried him in the bush.

Oghenebrozie also admitted to gang rapped one of their victims during one of their operations.

The Commissioner of Police, however, promised to make the state inhabitable for all criminal elements in the state.