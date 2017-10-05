Police quiz 3 suspects over UNIBEN professor’s murder

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Anxiety has engulfed the University of Benin community in Edo state over the murder of a senior staff of the University of Benin, Edo State, Prof. Paul Otasowie.

Otasowie, Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering was shot dead by the armed men in front of his residence on Ekehuan road in Oredo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was the former Coordinator of the University of Benin Industrial Training (UBIT).

It was leant that the news of the death of the lecturer has sent Shockwave into the spine to students, staff and Management of the Institution.

The Public Relations Officer, Mr. Moses Nkombe, confirmed the report, stating that three suspects were already in police custody in connection with the incident.

But the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Michael Osasuyi, confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on Thursday.

According to him, “we lost him (Otasowie) yesterday. We are trying to gather the right information now (because) we are getting different versions.

The first version said that it was an assassination (while) the second version said that it was armed robbery, that he was inside a car and they shot him.”

He described the death of the professor as a huge loss to the university community, adding the deceased was a hardworking and dedicated staff.

According to him, “For now, the university cannot ascertained what has transpired. But we are sending delegates now to the house to meet with the family.

“We commiserate with the family and it is a big blow to the university. He was one of the persons who have ensured that work is done and done well.”

He, however, noted that the institution was concerned about the level of insecurity in the state.

“The vice-chancellor, Prof. Orunmwense is saddened with this development. We just wish that this insecurity in Edo State is looked into. Just recently, (Joseph) Osayomore was kidnapped.

“The level of insecurity now is becoming something else. The vice-chancellor commiserates with the family and the school is mourning,” the spokesman enthused.