Police rescue abducted PDP chieftain in Kaduna

From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has rescued the abducted former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) treasurer in the state, Alhaji Musa Danbaba who was whisked away by yet to be identified gunmen from his country home in Siya-Siya Village of Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar disclosed in a chat with our reporter in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, a team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikara supported by Anti-kidnapping Team gave the abductors a hot chase, and when they saw that the police were getting closer to them they abandoned their victim in Ikara town and zoomed off.

ASP Mukhtar added that the victim is in good health and has since reconciled with his family.

He, however, said that manhunt was ongoing to fish out the perpetrators so that they can be made to face the wrath of the law.

It would be recalled that gunmen said to be five in number stormed the home of the victim shooting sporadically to scare off people before forcefully gaining access into the compound and took him away in their vehicle to an unknown destination.