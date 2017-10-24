Police sanctions 20 officers for corruption

Share This





















The Nigeria Police Force says it has sanctioned 20 personnel involved in corruption between January 2016 and June 2017 in four states.

A report obtained from the Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, indicated that those sanctioned served in Enugu, Abuja, Ogun and Lagos commands.

It indicated that 10 police officers were dismissed during the period, one given severe reprimand, one demoted, and eight given other forms of punishment.

The report showed that 4, 342 complaints were received by the unit during the period under review, out of which 3,602 were amicably resolved and 318 pending.

It added that 422 complaints received by the unit were discovered to be false.

According to the report, the 106 distress calls received by the unit during the period under review were not part of the complaints captured in the report.

The unit was established in November 2015 to receive and resolve cases of professional misconduct brought against police personnel. (NAN)