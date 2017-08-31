Police sergeant dismissed over alleged murder

Share This





















From Osakahre Erese Asaba

In line with its avowed commitment to serve with integrity and be guided by the best democratic principles, the Delta State Police Command, has dismissed and is in the process of arraigning Sgt. Habila Samaila ‘m’, 36yrs in court on grounds of professional misconduct and murder of Ejovwokoghene Igueride ‘m’, aged 32 years, of Emede community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

A Police press statement issued and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, a copy made available to our reporter, recalled that on 19/8/2017, at about 1910hrs, the victim was reportedly shot by a mobile Policeman at Emede community and was rushed to General Hospital Olomoro where he was confirmed dead, adding: “Investigation so far revealed that the shooting was done by former Sgt. Habila Samaila of 33 PMF Ado-Ekiti, who was on escort to the community with the Director of Johnnesco (Nig.) Enterprises Ltd”.

Meanwhile, the Command has expressed its heart-felt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as it shares in their pains over the unfortunate loss of their loved one due to the careless handling of weapon by the dismissed sergeant.