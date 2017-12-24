Police worry over high rate of homicide cases in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche Damaturu

The Police in Yobe state has expressed concern over the high rate of homicide cases in the state.

In a press released signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, ASP Omeje C. Innocent, and made available to our reporter in Damaturu, the state capital, said Â this ugly report has drawn the attention of the police, because the trend is counterproductive as relatively young men of reproductive age are mostly the victims thereby depriving the society and various communities.

To this end, according to the release, the state Commissioner of Police, Abdulmalik Sunomo, is imploring the various leaders in all works of life, from farmers, herders, unions, traditional and religious organizations to engage the citizens in productive discussions to stem the ugly tide which is coming after the recent insurgency that has unfortunately depleted human lives and invariably, the productive base of the state.

He urged everybody to consider the fact that each human life is sacred and thus, all efforts must be geared towards ensuring a productive push towards the preservation of the human live.

He also advised the public to be law abiding, security conscious and vigilant, especially during this yearâ€™s Christmas festivals, warned the public to desist from all forms of illegality such as overstaying the curfew time, use of explosive fireworks and other related offences, pointed out that such would not be accepted during this period.

