Policeman shoots boss dead, injures two colleagues

A Police officer shot dead his boss before injuring his two colleagues at Southeast Kenya’s Makueni County, the Police said Thursday.

The suspect is on the run after the incident, in which he shot dead the local deputy Officer Commanding Station inspector and injured two other officers at the Makueni police station.

The suspect’s seniors said he was armed with an AK-47 rifle, which he used to commit the crime.

It is not clear what prompted the confrontation.

Police said the suspect, identified as Barasa, had been deployed to the report office, where he became uneasy, saying he was going to kill someone.

One of his colleagues overheard him and informed other officers at the station.

And after the deputy OCS was informed, he and two constables went to the report office for a check-out.

“Upon seeing the officers, Barasa opened fire, killing the OCS and injured two other officers,’’ said a senior officer in the area.

A manhunt was immediately launched for the officer who is still armed and in uniform. (Xinhua/NAN)