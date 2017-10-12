Post-UTME exams hold as scheduled by varsities, says FG

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has denied directing the nation’s universities to cancel the Post-UTME examinations already scheduled.

The minister in a statement signed by Mrs. C.P. Ihuoma,Director (Press & PR) for: Permanent Secretary and made available to the media yesterday in Abuja, said a media report claiming that the Minister issued a directive to universities to cancel the Post-UTME examinations already scheduled was completely false and unfunded.

The report, according to the statement was issued by Mr. Ben Goong, Deputy Director of Press. “The Ministry would like to assert emphatically that:, the report is completely false and without foundation.”

The Minister urged universities to go ahead with their Post- UTME arrangements as earlier planned, disclosing that Mr. Goong, who purportedly issued the statement, ceased to be a staff of the Ministry since November, 2016.

“The attention of the Minister has also been drawn to some of the institutions who are charging more than the stipulated N2,000.00 (Two Thousand Naira) only.

“The Minister views this as an act of insubordination and emphatically redirected that every institution that runs in violation to the directive will be made to face disciplinary action.

“ He therefore, asked such institutions to refund to the students immediately. Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been directed to compile list of violators for appropriate sanctions,” the statement said.

The Ministry also urged the media to always endeavour to cross check facts with the relevant officials of the Ministry before going to the press, particularly when such sensitive matters of national importance are involved.