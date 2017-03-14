Power: Jos Disco to disconnect violent communities

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), has vowed to disconnect any violent community on their network that continues to chase or fight its staff in the course of their duties.

This was made known yesterday by the Managing Director of the Company, Mohammed Gidado Modibbo, following the attack by Rantiya Community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on their staff.

It was gathered that the said community resisted the activities of JED including metering in the area on the ground that the ” new smart mere reads faster ” than expected, alleging that the meters were not in good quality.

But in his respond to the allegation, the MD disputed the claim made by the community, saying such allegations were issues of lie and had no basis. He said ” all the smart meters supplied by JED are of good quality because they were all accurately certified before the distribution.”

He called on the aggrieved communities to as a matter of peace allowed the staff of the company continue with the installation of the meters and other activities of the company , noting that the company had already engaged the intervention of the state government and security to ensure peace in the process.