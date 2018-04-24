Power supply: TCN inaugurates 100MVA transformer

Share This





















The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday inaugurated 100 MVA transformer at Alimosho substation, Lagos to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco.

Mr Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, while inaugurating the project, said the company was not just concerned in increasing the quantum of power, but also the quality of electricity being supplied.

Mohammed said that the upgrading of 1X30MVA with 1x100MVA transformer at Alimosho 132/33KV transmission substation had raised the station output capacity from 160 MVA to 230 MVA.

“With this development, TCN has not only established adequate Transformer capacity to serve these parts of Lagos but has also provided the necessary redundancy in line with the requirements of N-1 reliability criterion at Alimosho transmission substations at present.

“In addition, two projects under the transmission rehabilitation and expansion programme will intervene in Lagos and environs.

“The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Access Project (NETAP) will significantly upgrade the following substations; Ijora, Lekki, Alagbon, Alausa, Maryland, Otta, Egbin, Omowu odofun, Itire and Akoka.

“Similarly, the preparation for the Lagos Ogun Transmission Project financed by JICA has reached advanced stage.

“The project will build transmission lines and substations in Likosi, Arigbajo, Badagry, New Agbara, Mountain of Fire and Redeem among others,’’ he said.

According to Mohammed, all the projects that TCN is implementing in Lagos and Ogun are consistent with both states policies on power development.

He said that TCN would appreciate the support of the two states in resolving disputes over land where substations had been built.

Mohammed said that the ongoing project was part of the World Bank 300 million dollars on International Development Association credit to support the rehabilitation and upgrade of Nigeria’s electricity transmission substations and lines.