Power tussle rocks Niger rice farmers association

From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

The Chairman of Niger State chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Mahmud Sani has said that he rejected a letter of suspension from the North Central Zonal Chairman because of lack of due process and mischief.

He made the declaration in his office yesterday in Minna while addressing journalists saying that based on alleged petition to the headquarter he was sent a letter to go on an indefinite suspension but he rejected it.

The APC gubernatorial aspirant said that he can not be intimidated because the allegations leveled against him were baseless, unfounded, untrue and should be disregarded in all ramifications.

“I have not resigned from my office as Chairman of RIFAN in Niger state neither did I wish to resign, I will contest for the state governor’s seat and can not be intimidated.”

The chairman alleged that his Exco members were induced with N50,000 each without him (Chairman) on the eve of Sallah to withdraw their support and loyalty for him but they are people of integrity and remain firm while he accused his secretary of collaboration hence he was given a letter to act as chairman.

Sani who advocated for direct primaries for the forthcoming governorship primary in the state hence the zoning arrangement not currently relevant and unconstitutional in the party.

He assured to take RIFAN to higher level in the state, added that 24,911 farmers were registered as beneficiaries of this year’s cropping season out of which 22,000 had received their input and waiting for the rest of them.

Alhaji Sani emphasized that a total of N2,500 were charged per farmer for their ID cards, registration, transportation of inputs which he said was not too much hence he had decentralized distribution centres to ensure easy distribution of inputs to benefiting farmers in the state.