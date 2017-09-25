Pray for Nigeria’s unity, Niger gov urges Muslims

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called on the Muslim Ummah to pray for the continuous peace of the state and country at large.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, however congratulated Muslim Ummah on the new Islamic Year (Muharram 1, 1439 AH) and urged them to be peace makers of the state and the country.

Governor Bello emphasised the importance of the New Year noting that it was a beginning of a new dawn for all Muslim Ummah.

“Muslim are known as ambassadors of peace and unity, therefore Muslims should continue to showcase the attributes they are known for.”

“Niger State is one of the state in the country that enjoy relative peace despite differences in tribe and religion, therefore is the right time for the Muslim Ummah to pray for the continuous peace and unity of the state and the country.”

The governor also urged the Muslim Ummah to use this particular period to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari for good health and wisdom to continue in his quest to lifting Nigeria to the highest level.

“In this period of the new Islamic year, we should use it to pray for the peace, prosperity, unity and continuous cooperate existence of the country . We should also pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders at all levels.”