Pray for unity, progress, Buhari urges Christians at Lent

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian Christians to pray for the nation’s unity and progress as they commenced this year’s Lenten season Today.

The President in a statement released by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, also felicitated with them.

Adesina wrote “As they join their counterparts worldwide to emulate the worthy example of Jesus Christ who fasted 40 days at the beginning of His earthly ministry, the President urges Christian brothers and sisters to pray fervently for the country’s unity and progress.

“He believes that Nigeria’s existence as one united country is a divine arrangement and nothing should be done to put it asunder.

“President Buhari enjoins all Nigerians to intensify love, brotherliness and concern for the less privileged members of their communities in order to strengthen the bond of togetherness.

As Christians begin the period of increased prayers, piety, sacrifice and selfless services, the President wishes them and all Nigerians well.”