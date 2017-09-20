Preach peace, intensify prayers, JNI charges religious leaders

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Plateau State chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has admonished religious and community leaders to intensify prayers and to continue to admonished Muslims to desist from engaging themselves in activities that will lead to violence.

State chapter chairman of the JNI, who is also the Emir of Wase, Dr. Sambo Haruna, admonished the Muslims during a stakeholders meeting with all religious bodies, imams, community leaders, youth leaders and volunteer security organisations, held at the Jos Central Mosque.

Governor Simon Lalong, had on Friday last week, summoned a stakeholders meeting, and was resolved that similar meetings should be done across the state, to ensure maintainance of peace.

He said: “As Muslims Allah, has gave us guidance on what is good or bad, He has made us to desist from committing bad deeds, and doing things that led to violence, is bad.”

The emir recalled that Plateau State has had its own share of the crises, of which the Muslims have, suffered in terms of loss of lives and properties, stressing that such ugly situation of the past should not be seen manifesting itself.

“Therefore, we should not sit down to look and allow such bad days to come back to us,” he admonished.

JNI Director of Publicity, Hon. Sani Mudi, had informed the meeting that the only agenda for discussion, was to fashion out ways on how to strengthen and maintain peace in the state.