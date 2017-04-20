Presidency backs ACF’s security summit

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has thrown its weight behind the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)’s proposed security summit.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo gave his blessing on Tuesday when the forum led by the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Coomasie, paid a visit on him.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by Osinbajo spokesman the Vice President underscored the security forum said “it’s a very important thing, the security of this country is a very important thing.”

He pointed out that the greatness of the country lies in its diversity condemning those who never saw anything good in the nation’s united.

He said that with the diversity and huge size of the country, “it is better to be a part of a great thing than to be one tiny part of something that is not necessarily great.”

“So, I think that we must not allow those who advance personal causes to defeat the very strong objectives of bringing this country together as a nation and forging ahead”, he submitted.

Osinbajo told the delegation, made up of eminent personalities from the northern part of the country, that President Muhammadu Buhari was one leader who possessed the willingness and passion “to ensure this country is a united country”. He added that the President has shown that “this country has men who are determined to remain honest, straight forward and are able to speak their minds without deceit.”

Before being presented with publications of ACF by the Deputy Chairman and leader of the delegation, Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande, the Vice President expressed support for the proposed security summit being organized by the Forum.

Earlier, in an address read by the Vice Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abubakar Girei, the Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie, lauded the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for its achievements especially in degrading insurgency in the North East.

He informed the Vice President that the Forum is organizing a security summit that will bring all stakeholders together to articulate strategies that will address the menace of insecurity and proffer practical solutions towards ensuring sustainable peace and development in the country.