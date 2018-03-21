Presidency confirms release of Dapchi school girls , says girls being transported to safety

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Presidency has confirmed the release of some of the missing Dapchi school girls in Yobe state.

The Presidency said the released girls are being transported to safety, promising to give details of their release soon.

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Shehu Garba stated this in a brief text message to the Peoples Daily, saying that, “

“Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We will give the details later. We thank God.”

Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, had in a statement today also confirmed the release of some of the missing Dapchi girls.s

He said however, that only 76 girls were released today. The faith of the other 34 girls hangs.

The minister said the girls was unconditionally released around 3 a.m. through “back-channel efforts”..

According to the minister, the directive\of President Muhammadu Buhari to all security agencies to do everything possible to secure the release of the girls, who were abducted February 19, had “yielded fruits”.

He said the release of the remaining abducted students was “ongoing”.

