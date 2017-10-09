Presidency: Kalu asks Igbo’s to wait till 2023

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha,Minna.

Former Abia state governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the people of the South East (Igbo’s) to wait until 2023 before contesting for the presidency after the north would have served its second term in office.

Kalu made this known while addressing journalists at the Uphill Mansion of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida after he paid the former leader a private visit in Minna, Niger state capital.

He further warned IPOB agitators on the possibility of endangering the lives of over 15 million Igbo’s living in the North because of call for secession.

“There were 11 to 15 million Igbo people living in the North and their heads are more important than one head”

On marginalization Kalu stated that “the bad roads we passed up to this place revealed that nearly everywhere we find marginalization” .

“It was not only the South east that was being marginalized, all parts of the country are being marginalized” he added.

He emphasized on his position that he was told by a relation of Nnamdi Kanu that the IPOB leader had moved to London and some people were crucifying him, stressed that he would not stop speaking the truth.

“In my search for peace, I visited the Commissioner of Police, the commander of the army and the director of State Security Service SSS, and they all confirmed Kalu was not in their custody”, Kalu stated..