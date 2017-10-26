Presidency: Maina remnant of rot left by Jonathan, PDP

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has described the ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Abdulrahman Maina, as one of the remnants of monsters created by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Maina was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari owing to his controversial reinstatement into the federal civil service after having fled the country to evade arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the allegation of mismanagement of N100 billion pension fund.

His reinstatement under unclear circumstances attracted public condemnation as the President also ordered a probe into the matter.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on media and public affairs, Mallam Garba Shehu, has described the PDP, which lampooned Buhari for reinstating Maina, as lacking moral right to so tag the President.

According to Shehu, the likes of Maina are still rearing their ugly heads long after the Party was soundly defeated in the 2015 elections.

He stated “Over and over again, the President Buhari government has pointed out that the administration’s greatest problem is the mess left behind by the previous government. Maina is just one more example,” he said.

Referring to document records from the investigations that led to the disgrace of the former pension boss and his being declared wanted by the EFCC, Shehu noted that Maina was not the only top member of the former government involved in the multibillion naira pensions scandal, but a man warmly ensconced in the bosom of power.

“Top officials in the PDP government, from sectoral heads, to those charged with responsibility for law and order received some of these billions of naira from Maina,” the SSA Media said.

“We have all the transaction records and these are matters that the EFCC has been pursuing to ensure that they all have their day in court,” he stated.

Shehu hinted that some influential officials loyal to the previous government may have been the invisible hand in the latest scandal that saw the return of Maina to the public service, despite being on the EFCC’s wanted list.

He, however, assured Nigerians that Buhari was determined to get to the bottom of the matter of the impunity that led to Maina’s reinstatement.

“Everything will be uncovered in due course,” he said. “This just goes to show us the scale of corruption that this government is fighting. And, as we can all see, corruption keeps fighting back viciously.”