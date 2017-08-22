Published On: Tue, Aug 22nd, 2017

President meets Osinbajo, Almakura

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari met his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, in his home office yesterday afternoon.
The President also had a closed door meeting with the Nasarawa state governor, Tanko Al-makura.
Although details of his meeting with Osinbajo were not made public, there are indications that the Vice President must have briefed his principal on his stewardship as the Acting President in the last 100 days.
Al-Makura, on the other hand, may have paid the president a courtesy visit because he was unable to make it to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Saturday to formally welcome the president.

