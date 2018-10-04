Primaries: Buhari in closed door meeting with El-Rufai, Akeredolu

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu behind closed door.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to newsmen by the visiting governors, there are indications that it may not be unconnected with the political developments in their states.

In Kaduna, Senator Shehu Sani was given automatic senatorial ticket to retain his Kaduna Central Senatorial seat by the ruling All Progressives (APC) while the state governor is insisting that primary be held to determine who flies the party’s flag in the 2019 Senatorial poll.

Similarly, Senator Ajayi Borrofice was to be returned unopposed for his Ondo North Senatorial district on the platform of the ruling party while the state governor had also planned to dislodge him through a primary.

Most governors on the platform of the ruling party were not comfortable with the party’s decision to return the lawmakers unopposed because of their loyalty during the gale of mass defection to the opposition following the decision of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to dump the APC in order to pursue his presidential ambition on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Aside this, the duo of El-Rufai and Akeredolu, it would be recalled, felt that they were being spited by the Adams Oshiomhole’s APC leadership for daring to kick against his emergence as the National Chairman of the party sometimes ago.

It would be recalled that the two governors and their counterpart in Kogi, Yahaya Bello, worked for the extension of tenure for the former APC Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, for him to lead the party to the 2019 general elections.