Principals of unity colleges tasked on prudence

By Paul Efiong

Principals of Federal Unity Colleges across the country have been tasked to ensure prudence in the management of limited resources available to them in order to achieve maximum outcome.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arch. Sunny Echono gave the charge at the opening ceremony of a 3-Day ‘Value for Money Sensitization Forum’ organized for the Principals in Abuja on Monday, November 20, 2017.

According to him, the concept of Value for Money emphasizes that at least, there should be corresponding result for resources committed to programmes and projects, or services; adding that attention is now shifting to spending less and achieving greater result.

Arch. Echono expressed concern over the issue of out of school children, which he attributed partly to the failure of some persons who have passed through the education system to prove the benefit of having been educated. He noted that situation whereby those who have gone to school are not fit for employment is not an encouragement for parents to send other children to school.

He urged the Principals to constantly do a cost effective analysis of their programmes to ensure that there is good justification for the expenditure, stressing that the challenges of scarce resources is universal and should not be an excuse for failure.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director of Education Support Services, Mrs. Justina Ibe stated that the Value for Money enlightenment the Principals originates from a capacity building workshop organized jointly by the African Development Bank (AFDB), African Budget Reform Initiative (CABRI) and World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2017, which was attended by Senior officials of Ministries of Finance, Health, Education and Civil Society Organization from ECOWAS countries.

According to her, the participants were exposed to various issues critical to enhancing value for money, sustainability and accountability in the social sector. Participants were mandated to carryout country level enlightenment forums to share the knowledge, skills and attitudes towards clear and relevant goals and objectives setting, proper planning and successful implementations of projects and programmes.

Mrs. Tope Ajaye of the Budget Office reminded the Principals to be aware that they could be called to account for their stewardship even after retirement.