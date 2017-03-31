Procurement watch dog condemns Reps over proposal to jerk up contract mobilisation fees to 50%

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The House of Representatives has come under sharp criticism over its move to amend the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007, which would jack up mobilisation fee to contractors from 15% to 50%.

Vowing to resist the move in an address to the media in Abuja, The Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative (POAI), a non-governmental organisation peopled with trained non-state actors under 2016 federal government-world bank assisted economic reforms and governance project, added that the move would only widen the window of corruption in the country.

Speaking for the group, the National Coordinator, Mohammed Attah, said the crafters of the PPA deliberately inserted Section 16(6)(ii) which stipulates that any contractor bidding for a job must have the capacity to execute the job to curtail abuses.

He argued that payments to contactors in sequence of 15% for movement to site, 30% after submission of an Inception Report and 50% after half of the work was done and a balance of 5% after the completion of the work as contained in Section 35 of the Act, were meant to guide the contractors.

He said: “The recommendation therefore, to give up to 50% mobilisation fees will only further encourage corruption. The 15% as contained in Section 35 of the Act is purely a mobilisation fee to assist the contractor to the site and not advance payment.”

He further condemned the proposal by the House to replace the Minister of Finance as the Chairmanship of the Council with the President, describing it as the most irrational, an abuse of the office the President and making mockery of the present anti-corruption drive. He said the argument by the House that the Minister should not head the Council because the ministry of finance also awards contract was not convincing since the Council only gave policy direction for the procurement process and does not award contracts.

“It is only the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) that has the statutory responsibility of reviewing contracts and the not the Council.”

He decried that the move to strip the Minister of the Chairmanship of the Council would offend the Finance (Control and Management) Act, 1958.