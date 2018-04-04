Prof. Falodun emerges new rector Edo Management Institute

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Abiodun Falodun has been appointed as the new Acting Rector of Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen, Benin.

A statement by Secretary to Edo state Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie said “The appointment of Prof. Falodun takes immediate effect.

Ogie in the statement which was made available to Media, directed outgoing Rector, Patience Omosigho Edoimioya, is to handover the administration of the institute and its property to the new rector”.

Prof. Falodun, is a former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) at the University of Benin, Benin City.

He had his bachelor and Postgraduate education in Pharmacy at the University of Benin. A Fulbright scholar who has held several academic and administrative positions at the University of Benin, as well as, post-doctoral research positions in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and many other countries. He is a renowned researcher in natural product chemistry.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing plans to streamline the state’s policy on forestry and structure the State’s Forestry Commission, Governor Obaseki has approved the constitution of a 16-member Advisory Committee on Forestry.

In a statement, Ogie said, “Members of the committee include: Dr. Felix Idumah, Chief Osayande Obaseki, Andrew Egbadon, Dr. Felix Onogholo, Hon. Omo Ezomo, Abu Julius Ekpeshie, Daniel Omobude, and Barr. Garrick Ede Blessing.”

Others are: Christopher Omoregie, Prof. Esohe Obonor, Mr. Duke Osunbor, Hon. Samson Abu, Hon. Olajina Benjamin, Mr. Lucky Odeh, Mr. Oregbeme Anthony and Mr. Nimmo Bassey.

Osarodion added that the swearing-in ceremony of the committee is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.