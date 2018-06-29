Promote peace, unity, Sultan urges Nigerians

Share This





















From Raji Bello Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Sa’ad lll has called on Nigerians to emulate the role played by the National Youth Scheme Corp (NYSC) in promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

He described scheme as a catalyst of promoting national unity, mutual respect, religious tolerance as well as bringing harmony for the advancement of the country.

Abubakar made this call when he received the newly posted NYSC State Coordinator, Mr. Philip Enaberue who paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

According to the Sultan, if Nigerians should embrace one another and forget their differences as demonstrated by Corps members during national service, Nigeria would have been better off by now.

Sultan said despite persistent crises occasioned by intolerance and mistrust existing in some parts of the country, NYSC scheme still remains a veritable tool for unifying the nation.

“If Nigerians would embrace the spirit of oneness and live with one another harmoniously like Corps members, issues of diversity will not even arise.

“We should live as our brothers’ keepers and tolerate one another irrespective of our backgrounds.” He explained.

The monarch further extolled the scheme’s resilience for maintaining it’s objective of promoting unity especially among Youths who are the bedrock of any nation.

He thanked Enaberue and his entourage for the visit and assured him of the usual support and assistance rendered to Corps members to make their stay in the state memorable.

Sultan told the State Coordinator that his door is wide open for him to approach the Sultanate any time,

Earlier in his remarks, the new State Coordinator, Philip Enaberue,informed the Sultan that Sokoto is not new to him rather it is a come back home to take charge as the new State Coordinator.

Enaberue expressed happiness for the Sultan’s prompt approval to receive him on courtesy call. The visit was chiefly to seek Royal blessings and fatherly support to the scheme in the state and the entire country in general.

Enaberue also used the opportunity to appreciate the support that the NYSC scheme has been enjoying from the Sultanate Council.